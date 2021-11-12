JP Nadda Sounds Bugle For BMC Polls; Vows To Uproot MVA Govt Via 'democratic Process'

Addressing a welcome event after arriving in Mumbai on Friday, BJP president JP Nadda affirmed that his party will emerge successful in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls. In a veiled dig at Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, he contended that all other parties except BJP are indulging in dynastic politics. He also stressed that BJP is the only party that believes in development at both the state as well as the national level. On this occasion, he predicted that the saffron party will uproot the MVA government through a "democratic process".

BJP chief JP Nadda remarked, "The way in which I was greeted at different places in Mumbai, the enthusiasm that I am witnessing in our workers shows that you have decided to make BJP successful in the upcoming BMC polls by teaching everyone else a lesson. It is the need of the hour because all of us know that whether it is Mumbai or Maharashtra or the country, there is only one party that is ready to take forward the country, state and Mumbai- that is BJP."

"It is sad to say that all other parties have been reduced to dynastic parties. There is no ideology. Someone came on the Hindutva plank, someone came on the development plank, someone else came on some other plank but all other parties were limited to 'I, my son and my daughter'. If there is anyone who talks about the development of the country, state, or Mumbai, it is BJP," he added.

चाहे मुंबई हो, चाहे महाराष्ट्र हो, चाहे राष्ट्र हो, एक ही पार्टी है जो देश, प्रदेश और मुंबई को आगे ले जाने को तत्पर रहती है, वह है भारतीय जनता पार्टी।



आप सभी का जोश यह बता रहा है कि आपने आने वाले बीएमसी चुनावों में भाजपा को यशस्वी बनाने का मन बना लिया है। pic.twitter.com/uQJ5effyPF — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 11, 2021

Shiv Sena-BJP faceoff in BMC polls

BMC is considered Asia’s richest civic body with an annual budget of nearly Rs.37,000 crore. Shiv Sena has been a formidable force in the civic elections even when NCP-Congress was in power in the state. In the 2017 civic polls, BJP and Shiv Sena contested separately as they could not agree to the seat-sharing formula. Reportedly, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had threatened to pull out from the BJP government both in Maharashtra as well as the Centre at that juncture.

Thus, the 2017 BMC election became a prestige battle for the Sena and BJP. The results brought in more cheer for BJP than the Sena as the former secured 82 seats, an increase of 51 seats from the previous election. Moreover, the Shiv Sena fell way short of the majority winning just 84 seats. On the other hand, Congress, NCP, and MNS won 31, 7 and 6 seats respectively.

After hectic negotiations, BJP decided not to challenge the Sena on the Mumbai Mayor’s position. Thus, Shiv Sena's Kishori Pednekar and Suhas Wadkar won the election to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively on November 22, 2017. While the divide between the two allies continued to grow over the years, the Sena consolidated its position in the BMC when all 6 winning candidates of the MNS joined the party.