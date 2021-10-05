JP Nadda Speaks To BJYM Office-bearers, Urges Party Workers To Connect With People

BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday met the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) team at the party's national headquarters in New Delhi and spoke to them regarding their contribution to society. According to an ANI report, Nadda emphasized the fact that young leaders need to connect with people to ensure that more and more people connect with the organisation and not with the particular person. He further asserted that the young brigade of the party should work among the people and earn respect.

Sources further reveal that JP Nadda also took a jibe at the opposition Congress party and spoke about its decline in the past years. While interacting with the newly-formed BJYM, he said that the young leaders need to understand how to not become a Congress under the view of its decline in the last seven years and for followed by a loss in its support base.

"The sense of entitlement in Congress leaders who remain alienated from the people and work for their promotion and not care about the party, has played an important role in the decline of Congress across states", he added.

BJP President JP Nadda motivates BJYM office-bearers

During his interaction on Monday, the Party Chief further motivated the young brigade of the party and said that no post is permanent. "What will stay with you is how much you contributed to society", he added.

While talking about the role of party workers, Nadda asked the names of 20 karyakartas (workers) who have joined the party because of the leaders and further said that the party workers should be dedicated to the party and not an individual.

Meanwhile, BJYM President Tejasvi Surya also spoke to the members of the organisation and motivated them to work as a team and support each other. He also took to Twitter and shared pictures from the meet.

The meeting took place on Monday ahead of the national executive BJYM scheduled for Tuesday. The executive will be addressed by Nadda and serious discussions on the role of the youth wing in the five poll-bound states will take place.

