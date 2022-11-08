JP Nadda Speaks To Republic On Upcoming Himachal Pradesh Polls; 'People Believe In BJP'

Two days after BJP president JP Nadda promised Uniform Civil Code (UCC), 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs, new educational institutions and sops for different segments as he released the party's manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, the saffron party chief on Tuesday spoke exclusively to Republic on its poll promises for the upcoming elections.

'People have perceived BJP as a credible party': Nadda tells Republic

Speaking on the Himachal Pradesh BJP manifesto, Nadda said, "First of all, I would like to say, that as far as the manifesto is concerned, people in Himachal believe in the working of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the policies made by BJP. People have perceived it as a credible party, they know that the promises, we have made, are going to be implemented. Like the Stree Shakti Sankalp in which commitment is given to the women voters. In any society, it is a representation of women, and they have to be empowered. All the schemes, started by the Central government, under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi Ji, have empowered women."

"So, we thought that this section should be focused on and we should bring them (women) more into the mainstream. It is a hilly area and a far-flung area, where it is difficult to reach. Schemes should be designed in such a way that more focus can be given to them in a short span of time so that they can become equal to men here. Women have been very proactive as far as the state is concerned, in the development process. We have always broken the trend. BJP also brought a change in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. Now it is time for Himachal Pradesh," the BJP national president added.

'There is nothing like anti-incumbency here in Himachal Pradesh'

When asked about the slogan '5 saal humari baari' by Congress in the Himachal Pradesh campaign, he opined, "They should remain in this delusion. It is good for them only. They can think like that, but the people of Himachal have already decided. You must have seen there is nothing like anti-incumbency here. In fact, there is pro-incumbency, with support given to Jairam Thakur, and the blessing of PM Modi."

Speaking on how is he managing to simultaneously campaign for MCD and Gujarat polls, Nadda stated, "It is my prime duty. Therefore, nothing is hectic for me. We do it in the most obliging manner and in a systematic manner. Today, I am going to Delhi."

When asked about the UCC at the top of the manifesto, he said, "UCC is an issue which the BJP govt wants to implement in the next 5 years to come. That is why it has been kept on a priority basis in the manifesto."