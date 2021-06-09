JP Nadda Summons Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran After His Name Emerges In 'bribery' Scandal

BJP national president JP Nadda called in Kerala BJP state president K Surendran on Wednesday after an FIR was filed against the latter for allegedly ‘bribing‘ a rival candidate. K Surendran is expected to meet JP Nadda in Delhi at 10 AM on Wednesday.

FIR filed against K Surendran

On Monday, the Kasargod police registered a case against K Surendran for allegedly bribing a rival candidate to withdraw his nomination from the Manjeshwaram constituency in the recently-held Kerala Assembly Elections. After the allegations of Sundara, a BSP candidate of Manjeswaram constituency came to the fore, Surendran alleged that Congress and the Left were conspiring against the saffron party to sabotage the vaccine policy.

As per a PTI report, Sundara had said, "A day after I filed the nomination papers, the BJP workers came to my place and asked me to withdraw the nomination. They gave me the amount in cash."

The Kasaragod police have now registered the case under IPC Sections 171 (B) and 171 (E), inducing a person to exercise any electoral right or rewarding any person from having exercised any such right and bribery, respectively.

Kodakara money laundering controversy

This comes amid the scrutiny that the BJP is facing in the Kodakara money laundering controversy. The alleged misuse of the Kerala BJP funds came to light after two persons- Dharmaraj and Shamjudeen lodged a complaint with the Kodakara police station claiming that a gang had intercepted them at the Kodakara flyover and taken away the Rs 25 lakh that they were carrying from Kozhikode to Kochi on April 3.

While the theft was being investigated, the probe revealed that the amount stolen was much more than Rs 25 lakh and was a hawala transaction. Upon questioning, Dharmaraj claimed that the amount was handed over to him by former Yuva Morcha treasurer Sunil Naik. Subsequently, the names of several other leaders including BJP Alappuzha district treasurer K G Kartha also emerged in the case.

'Metroman' E Sreedharan has been appointed by the BJP to investigate the saffron party's election fund utilization and the alleged hawala controversy