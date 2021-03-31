JP Nadda Tags Mamata's Calls For United Opposition 'an Attempt To Save The Sinking Ship'

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for sending out a letter to the opposition leaders, highlighting the recent steps taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party which she referred to as an 'assault' on the Constitution and demanding support, President Jagat Prakash Nadda asserted that the step was an indication that her 'boat is sinking'.

While making it clear that every party has the right to choose its allies in the battle of power, he said, "Gathering all the parties against BJP is an indication that Mamata Banerjee's boat is sinking, and this is an attempt made by her side to save the sinking boat."

Mamata Banerjee seeks support

Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee wrote to leaders of the opposition, such as Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal, Naveen Patnaik expressing concern over a series of 'assaults' on the Constitution and Federal Democracy in India by the BJP government at the Centre.

Outlining that the government has been creating trouble for states run by non-BJP parties, Banerjee in the letter, highlighted the ongoing trend of passing laws like the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and 'brazenly misusing CBI, ED and other institutions' against leaders. She also threw light upon the Government's 'reckless and wholesale privatization' of the nation's assets and went on to call all of it an 'attack on the democracy'.

Having made her point, she asserted, "the time has come for a united & effective struggle against BJP's attacks on democracy and Constitution".

Mamata Banerjee writes to leaders incl Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal, Naveen Patnaik stating, "I strongly believe that the time has come for a united & effective struggle against BJP's attacks on democracy & Constitution" pic.twitter.com/OLp7tDm9pU — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021

NCP guarantees 'full support'

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is the first one to respond to her letter, and promise her 'full support'. Touching upon the party chief Sharad Pawar's promise of campaigning for Banerjee and the party from April 1, NCP leader Nawab Malik outlined that Pawar is not keeping well owing to which his trip at the moment stands cancelled. "If he recovers, he may campaign in the last phase," he added.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has asked for Opposition parties' support. We support her fully. Sharad Pawar was supposed to campaign from April 1-3 in WB, but his tour has been cancelled due to illness. If he recovers, he may campaign in the last phase: NCP leader Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/ryM22aun8P — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021

(Credits-PTI)