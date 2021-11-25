JP Nadda Takes Veiled Dig At AAP & TMC Ahead Of Goa Polls; Asks People To Reject Them

Addressing a workers' convention in Goa, BJP president JP Nadda took a veiled dig at AAP and TMC ahead of the Assembly polls due early next year. In a reference to TMC's increased footprint in the state, he reminded people of the alleged misgovernance in West Bengal. Similarly, he mocked the Arvind Kejriwal-led party for spending money on advertisements rather than focusing on development. Thereafter, he urged the people of Goa to reject the alternative presented by these opposition parties and vote for BJP again.

"Nowadays, many new parties have come to Goa. Please ask someone what did they do to West Bengal? Today, West Bengal is number one in human trafficking, crimes against women and crime rate. All these things are in West Bengal. If you talk about Delhi, they have passed the buck of creating necessary infrastructure on the Centre and do no other politics than giving advertisements. I wish that the people of Goa should reject them and contribute to ensuring that BJP remains ahead," Nadda remarked.

The political scenario in Goa

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a big blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. However, BJP staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and an NCP MLA under the leadership of Parrikar who resigned as the Defence Minister. After he passed away on March 17, 2019, the then Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him.

Deputy CMs in the Parrikar Cabinet- MGP chief Sudin Dhavalikar and GFP president Vijai Sardesai were sacked from the Cabinet in the next months. Meanwhile, BJP consolidated its position after 10 Congress MLAs including Chandrakant Kavlekar, Atanasio Monserrate, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred Dsa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes joined the saffron party on July 10, 2019. Both AAP and TMC are seeking to make inroads in the state in the wake of a weakened Congress state unit.

TMC received a big boost on September 29 when Congress veteran and former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro joined the party. He has represented the Navelim constituency 7 times from 1980 besides serving as the Chief Minister for two terms. On the other hand, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal promised 300 units of free electricity per month, waiver of old bills, 24/7 power supply and free electricity to farmers if AAP forms a government in the state. He also vowed to provide a job to one unemployed youth in each family, monthly unemployment allowance and 80% reservation in the private sector for locals.