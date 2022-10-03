JP Nadda Taunts Gandhis As Himachal Pradesh Polls Loom; 'Congress Is Brother-sister Party'

Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, BJP president JP Nadda took a swipe at Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Addressing BJP office-bearers and workers at the inauguration of a newly constructed party office in the Una district on Sunday, Nadda claimed that the Sonia Gandhi-led party had been reduced to a "brother-sister party". This was a reference to Congress' declining electoral fortunes at a time when the Wayanad MP and Vadra have a major say in the functioning of the party.

Urging the cadre to ensure that BJP is re-elected in the state, JP Nadda asserted, "Is Indian National Congress Indian or national anymore? Check from Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala and from Gujarat to Arunachal, do you see traces of the party anywhere? This has been reduced to a brother-sister party where everyone else just claps. But we are the only party that is a national party. We fight in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, we form a government in Haryana, Himachal, and Uttar Pradesh, we become the opposition party in West Bengal, and we form governments in 5 Northeastern states."

Political scenario in Himachal Pradesh

In the 2017 HP Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. However, Jairam Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the CM's post after BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election. On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was reduced to 21 seats. The BJP government suffered a setback last year after Congress won the by-election to the Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi. AAP is aiming to emerge as a key opposition force in HP which has traditionally been a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress.

In a big blow for Congress on August 17, two of its sitting MLAs- Pawan Kajal and Lakhvinder Singh Rana switched allegiance to BJP. Speculation was rife about the political future of Kajal after he was removed as the working president of the HP Congress unit a day earlier. On September 28, Congress suffered another setback as Harsh Mahajan, the working president of its state unit joined the saffron party.