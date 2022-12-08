JP Nadda Tears Apart AAP After Latter's Debacle In Gujarat; 'Kejriwal Must Apologise Now'

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory in Gujarat and is all set to form a new government for a record seventh term, its national president JP Nadda on Thursday hailed PM Modi over the historic victory, and lambasted Aam Aadmi Party over its debacle, taking an indirect dig at Arvind Kejriwal for falsely 'predicting' that they would win in Gujarat.

In his speech from the party headquarters in Delhi, the saffron party chief stated, "It is a matter of great joy for us and a very historic day. When we see the results of the Gujarat Assembly elections, we see a record-breaking performance in Independent India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This massive historic victory has made one thing clear, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought a foundation in this country's politics, and that is 'vikaasvaad'."

'Kejriwal must apologise'

Lambasting the AAP after its electoral debacle in the state, and taking an indirect dig at Kejriwal, Nadda further said, "It's our record win in Gujarat under PM's leadership... We got a 52.5% vote share. Congress's voting percentage dropped to 27.3. A new party came to insult Gujarat, leader of that party said that our govt is coming to Gujarat. He should now apologise to the people of Gujarat and the rest of the country for misleading them."

Nadda added, "What kind of politics is this, where the leader (Arvind Kejriwal) had a false prediction of their so-called victory? He broke another record. There has been no other neta in our Independent India, who carries a board that claims 'I am honest'. The fact that he is feeling the need of giving an explanation for his 'honesty' shows how dishonest he actually is."

New Gujarat CM To Take Oath On December 12

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Gujarat will take oath on December 12, BJP state president CR Paatil confirmed after the party's landslide victory in the 2022 Assembly elections. The oath-taking ceremony will take place in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "All anti-Gujarat forces have been defeated by people of the state," CR Paatil said.