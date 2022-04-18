JP Nadda Tears Into Oppn Over 'communal Violence' Criticism; Pens Open Letter To Citizens

Days after leaders of 13 opposition parties released a joint statement on the incidents of communal violence, BJP president JP Nadda came down heavily on them. Penning an open letter to citizens on Monday, Nadda accused "rejected and dejected" parties of opposing the Narendra Modi-led government's thrust towards development politics and taking refuge in vote bank and divisive politics. Terming the joint statement as a "direct onslaught" on the spirit of India, he reminded the opposition of the spate of communal incidents during their stints in power.

JP Nadda noted, "In November 1966, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi opened fire on Hindu Sadhus sitting outside Parliament who had marched towards Delhi with the demand of banning cow slaughter in India. And who can forget Rajiv Gandhi's infamous words- "When a big tree falls, the earth shakes"- that justified the killing of thousands of Sikhs in the wake of PM Indira Gandhi's death. Gujarat in 1969, Moradabad 1980, Bhiwandi 1984, Meerut 1987, various incidents against the Hindus in Kashmir Valley throughout the 1980s, 1989 Bhagalpur, 1994 Hubballi...the list of communal violence during Congress rule is wrong."

He elaborated, "Let me remind everyone that it was the UPA controlled by an extra-constitutional NAC that brought in the most horrific communal violence bill, which stooped to new lows of vote bank politics even by UPA standards. Similarly, the most horrific massacres against Dalits and Tribals have taken place under Congress regimes. This is the same Congress that got even Dr. Ambedkar defeated in Parliamentary elections."

On this occasion, the BJP president also raised the killings of BJP workers in Kerala and West Bengal. In a dig at TN CM MK Stalin who signed the joint statement, he decried the way in which elements aligned to DMK trolling renowned film composer Ilaiyaraaja who compared PM Modi with Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar. Hitting out at NCP, Nadda highlighted that two Ministers in the Maharashtra government- Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh had been arrested on charges of corruption and extortion.

Escalating his attack on opposition parties, he said, "For decades, they freely patronised lumpen, anti-social elements who bullied common people. Now that these elements are being subjected to the law of the land, the parties which sheltered these elements are panicking and thus taking to this bizarre conduct. The results of the recently held Assembly election should be an eye-opener for those who thrive on vote bank politics". Urging citizens across all faiths to come together to defeat poverty and take India to new heights of progress, he also called upon the opposition to change track and embrace the politics of development.

Here is JP Nadda's full letter:

Opposition's statement

On March 16, opposition leaders requested people across the country to maintain peace and foil the sinister objective of those who want to sharpen communal polarization. The joint statement was signed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, WB CM Mamata Banerjee, TN CM MK Stalin, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, NC supremo Farooq Abdullah, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav and 6 other leaders. Contending that incendiary speeches preceded the aggressive armed religious processions unleashing communal violence, they claimed that these mobs have official patronage.