JP Nadda Tears Into Oppn With 'Parivarvadi' Jibe; Says 'Only BJP Doesn't Endorse Familism'

While campaigning for the saffron party on Sunday, BJP National President JP Nadda took potshots at the opposition factions and threw his ‘Parivarvad’ jibe at his contemporaries. While addressing a rally in Bilaspur today, Nadda tore into the opposition and claimed that BJP is the only political party in the country that doesn’t endorse or entail familism, unlike many opposition parties. Nadda further went on to say that this is the reason, ‘these political parties have been limited as regional parties.’

'BJP only party that doesn't entail familism'

Citing examples from the foregone Assembly elections in four states, where BJP recorded landmark victory, the senior BJP leader said, "In the recently concluded Assembly elections, we all witnessed that Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time in a row. This holds a historic significance as no CM has been voted to power for a second consecutive term in the state over the years. Similarly, in Uttarakhand, BJP came to power for the second time in a row and in Goa, we scored a hattrick. In Manipur, BJP came to power for the first time with such a historic margin." "Now, elections are slated to be held in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat later this year. You all know, all the parties in India except BJP are based on promoting familism and thus restricting themselves to merely regional parties," he added.

Mocking Congress, Nadda said, "Further, Indian National Congress is neither Indian nor National and not even Congress. It is merely a party of brother and sister.” He also claimed that the budding Aam Aadmi Party is also following in the footsteps of these regional parties.

'Party's victory in Himachal personal for me': JP Nadda

Earlier in the day, the BJP National President exuded confidence in the party’s triumph in Himachal Pradesh in the forthcoming polls. Nadda reached Shimla for a three-day visit to overlook the party’s poll preparations in Himachal Pradesh. Addressing a press conference in Shimla, he said that the party is looking forward to bringing more progress in the hilly state by winning the upcoming elections. He also quashed speculations of the removal of incumbent CM Jairam Thakur and asserted that the BJP will go into polls under him.

JP Nadda, who had served as Himachal’s health and family welfare minister and had been nominated to Rajya Sabha from the state, will be working harder to ensure the saffron party's victory in his state. On Sunday he disclosed that the party’s victory in Himachal Pradesh was personal for him.