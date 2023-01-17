JP Nadda Thanks PM Modi For Extension, Pens Heartfelt Note For Karyakartas

JP Nadda, national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the party for granting him an extension at the party's top post. The decision to extend JP Nadda's tenure as BJP president was taken at the party's two-day national executive meet in Delhi. Nadda will lead the saffron party to a number of Assembly elections this year and will be a key figure along with PM Modi in achieving BJP's Mission 2024. The BJP national president called on the party cadre to ensure a two-thirds majority in the 2024 polls.

Expressing his gratitude, Nadda wrote on Twitter, “Heartfelt gratitude to the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and all the respected members of the National Executive.”

“Together we all have to form the BJP government in the Lok Sabha elections with more than two-thirds majority under the leadership of Honourable Modi ji. Poor welfare is our resolve. Jai Hind, Jai BJP,” he added.

Heartfelt note to karyakartas

In a note addressed to BJP karyakartas, Nadda wrote: "It is only possible in the BJP that a simple karyakarta like me from a small state like Himachal Pradesh, who started his political journey as a student activist, could steadily rise up the ranks, shouldering several responsibilities all the way to becoming the National President of the world's largest political party. It is as much a privilege and honour, as it is humbling to be entrusted with the responsibility of steering a movement, which has seen many stalwarts leading it."

"India stands on the threshold of a historic age, which heralds Amrit Kaal. The foundations of a 'New India' is being laid now. Our perseverance and hard work will be driven and oriented by a strong and unshakable resolve to see India emerge as Vishwa Guru, in Amrit Kaal, we will strive hard and relentlessly to realise the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shresht Bharat'. Let us pour all our energies and prepare ourselves to see India usher in her finest hour," Nadda wrote.

JP Nadda to lead BJP into 2024 General elections

In a big announcement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive unanimously decided to extend party president JP Nadda’s term till June 2024.

“The tenure of JP Nadda as national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been extended till June 2024,” BJP leader and Union minister Amit Shah said.

Hailing Nadda for working for people during the pandemic, Shah said, "It was during his presidency that the world faced the biggest pandemic of the century and it was under his leadership that the BJP served the people during the pandemic. JP Nadda, in difficult times, helped serve people.”

"Under his presidency, we had the highest strike rate in Bihar, we were back in Maharashtra, we also formed a government in Haryana. Besides this, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Assam, Gujarat; BJP had huge success in all of these places,” the Home Minister added.