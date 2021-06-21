JP Nadda To Address BJP's 'Kisan Morcha' Meet, Focus On Misinformation Against Farm Laws

BJP president JP Nadda will address the first meeting of the newly nominated national office-bearers of the party's 'Kisan Morcha' on Tuesday, June 22. The office-bearers of this Morcha will discuss various ways to inform people about the "pro-farmers" policies of the central government.

Manoj Yadav, the Party's farmer wing's spokesperson said that this meeting with the BJP president will deliberate on countering opposition parties and some farm unions on their "misinformation" campaign against the three agriculture reform laws, which have drawn protests from a section of farmers. These laws will rid farmers of middlemen, he added.

Senior party leaders BL Santhosh, who is the general secretary in charge of the organization, and Bhupender Yadav will also address the meeting.

Nadda calls for virtual state executive council meetings

The National BJP President has sent directives to all party state unit chiefs to hold state executive council meetings virtually from June 21 to June 30 to discuss various matters, including the upcoming Assembly polls. Nadda wrote a letter which was addressed to all party unit chiefs, containing a set of instructions for them. The instructions mentioned decisions on the opening and closing sessions, condolence motion, discussions on the upcoming Assembly elections, discussion on the "Sewa Hi Sangathan" campaign, and other activities.

Nadda speaks on Modi Govt's Achievements

Meanwhile, Nadda on June 20 addressed senior party leaders on the occasion of completing 7 years as Central government. He said that the Abrogation of Article 370, Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya, and implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act were among many accomplishments of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government. Resolving the Bodo conflict and applauding various public welfare measures of PM Modi-led government, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, were at the core of the BJP chief's address.

