JP Nadda To Arrive On 2-day Visit To West Bengal On June 7; 2024 Elections On Agenda

With the 2024 elections on agenda, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will pay a two-day visit to West Bengal starting on June 7, 2022. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar while speaking to the media on Sunday informed about the same stating that Nadda is expected to arrive on the evening of June 7, Tuesday, following which he will hold organisational meetings on June 8, Wednesday.

"We are happy that he will give us direction to intensify our battle against the corrupt Trinamool Congress government which has lost all credibility after being mired in one scam after another. His visit will boost the morale of rank and file of the party," he added.

He further also informed that the BJP national president will chair meetings with the MLAs and MPs and that of the first working committee of the new state unit. Notably. Nadda's visit to Bengal comes at a time when several BJP state leaders including Babul Supriyo, Arjun Singh, and Joy Prakash Majumdar switched back to TMC in recent days.

TMC on the other hand while refusing to attach any significance to the visit stated that Nadda's multiple visits to West Bengal have only led to more exodus from BJP itself and thus TMC is "not at all concerned".

BJP's effort to strengthen its Bengal unit for the 2024 General elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party which is looking forward to rising back to power in the 2024 general elections has already started laying out its strategies across states and UTs including West Bengal, the stronghold of TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state for two days and now JP Nadda is scheduled for a visit in the first week of June. These repeated visits by top BJP leadership can be seen as an effort to strengthen its unit in Bengal.

A week back, speaking on Nadda's visit, West Bengal BJP vice president, Saumitra Khan told ANI that the visits by the Central leadership to the state helps in motivating the party workers to defeat the ruling Mamata Banerjee government.

“With the central leadership's visit to Bengal, the state unit workers will get a big morale boost. The workers were motivated after the visit of the Union Home Minister. They have been working better since then. The people of West Bengal also want to remove Mamata Banerjee. The party workers will get further motivation for the purpose after JP Nadda’s visit,” he added.

Image: PTI