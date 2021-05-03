JP Nadda To Return To Bengal; BJP To Hold Nationwide Dharna Against Post-poll Violence

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will be visiting West Bengal again, on May 4 in the wake of widespread violence allegedly unleashed on BJP workers and supporters following the assembly election results on Sunday. JP Nadda will meet the families of affected karyakartas during his visit to the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed that elements in the TMC cadre have been brutally attacking its candidates and setting the BJP offices on fire. Videos of attacks on a BJP office with burning bamboo sticks and roof tiles amid chaos in the premises have been shared by the party. BJP claimed at least six of its workers and supporters including a woman was killed in attacks led by the TMC. Trinamool has also claimed casualties at its end, blaming BJP cadre for attacking them.

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda will be visiting West Bengal on 4-5May, in view of the wide spread post results retributive violence unleashed on BJP workers and supporters by criminal elements in the TMC cadre.



Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the West Bengal government on the post-election situation in the state. In light of the growing violence, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar also summoned the DGP of Bengal police and the Kolkata CP and asked them to take all steps to restore law and order in the state.

The BJP said it will hold a nationwide dharna on May 5 in protest against the widespread violence by TMC workers post the election results. This protest will be held following all COVID protocols across all organisational mandals, the party said.

Massive violence breaks out in Bengal

Violence broke out in parts of West Bengal on Sunday evening even as trends and results poured in from the assembly election. Houses and vehicles of some BJP candidates were allegedly attacked and a party office at Arambagh was set ablaze. The vehicle of Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated the TMC Supremo in Nandigram, was also attacked.

TMC leaders, however, denied connection with any violence and urged people to maintain peace and follow COVID-19 protocols. At Natabari, BJP candidate Mihir Goswami’s car was also damaged. He won the election against senior TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh from the same constituency.

Moreover, the saffron party office at Arambagh was set ablaze after the party’s candidate Madhusudan Bag defeated TMC’s Sujata Mondal by around 7,100 votes. At Siuri, a BJP office was ransacked and the local party leader’s tractor was set ablaze, while in Kolkata’s Beleghata constituency, the BJP candidate’s garage was set on fire.