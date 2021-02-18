JP Nadda To Take Stock Of BJP's Poll Readiness Before Mega Meet; 'won't Let Any Slip'

BJP National President JP Nadda is scheduled to take stock of the poll preparedness of the party ahead of crucial Assembly polls in various states at a meeting with national general secretaries and general secretaries (organisation) on Saturday. This important meeting comes a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled address at the national 'karyakarini' of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 21.

READ | Andhra Pradesh: Over 80pc Polling In 3rd Phase Of Elections To Gram Panchayats

JP Nadda to take stock of party's polls preparedness

According to sources, the BJP National President will chair the meeting of national general secretaries and general secretaries (organisation) on February 20, where he will be apprised about the organisational tasks undertaken by these general secretaries in their respective states.

After his interaction with the general secretaries, Nadda is expected to fine-tune the saffron party's strategy for the forthcoming Assembly polls scheduled over the next few months. This meeting, scheduled by the party's National President will be the first such meeting after the COVID-19 induced lockdown where all senior office bearers of the party would be physically present. The senior official from the party also said that this meeting would bring pre-Covid normalcy in party functioning as well.

READ | WB Polls: BJP Eyes Big Names In Bengali Film Industry; Says Celebrities Set To Join Party

A senior party functionary said, "The idea is to take stock of how well prepared we are for the Assembly polls in various states. Along with this, there is special attention given to civic polls and by-polls. We will not let any polls slip through our fingers."

READ | BJP Meets actor Prosenjit Chatterjee Who Played Netaji Bose; Triggers WB Poll Speculation

Apart from JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the party post holders at NDMA convention centre on February 21. In a day-long event, there would be review meetings of states and their units by the party chiefs as well.

With Assembly polls scheduled in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry, the BJP is preparing to expand its footprint in these states. Senior leaders of the party feel that apart from Assam, where the BJP's incumbent government is seeking another term, there is a chance that the saffron party can emerge as a major force in the rest of these four assemblies as well.

READ | Punjab Municipal Elections 2021: Counting Of Votes For 116 Urban Local Bodies Underway

(With ANI inputs)