JP Nadda To Visit Tripura On August 27; Likely To Discuss Strategies For 2023 Elections

Ahead of the Tripura assembly elections scheduled for next year and a major change in the guard in the state cabinet, BJP national president JP Nadda will arrive in Tripura for a two-day visit later this month and further will hold talks over strategy for the upcoming polls.

As informed by party vice president, Rebati Tripura on Wednesday, JP Nadda will reach Agartala on August 27 and will participate in a number of meetings and discussions over two days.

While he is expected to make a strategy for the 2023 Tripura elections, he is also likely to hold a meeting with the party officials to decide on the same. Furthermore, he will also oversee organisational activities ahead of the elections. During this while, Nadda can also hold a meeting of the party's office bearers and core committees and further may address a rally in Agartala.

Notably, the BJP leader's visit comes days after Chief Minister Manik Saha recently met him in the national capital for apprising him about the current political situation and organisational activities in the state.

On the other hand, Nadda's visit also comes for the first time after Saha in a sudden turn of events was sworn in as the chief minister of Tripura earlier in May and later in July took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Tripura Assembly constituency.

Earlier, Nadda had cancelled his visit to the state twice due to the COVID-19 situation.

The BJP vice-president while speaking over this said,

"We are trying to organize a rally of the party's frontal organization which will be addressed by Naddji. Besides, he may sit with IPFT leaders for the electoral understanding for the Assembly poll."

Recent changes in the state cabinet

After being to the Rajya Sabha in March this year, BJP leader Manik Saha was sworn in as the chief minister of Tripura on May 15. With a major change in leadership just a year ahead of the 2023 Tripura elections, the decision took many by surprise as he was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha from a single seat.

Replacing Biplab Kumar Deb, Saha was elected as the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura.



With agency inputs; Image: PTI