JP Nadda Visits House Where Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Penned 'Vande Mataram'

BJP president JP Nadda visited Vande Mataram Bhavan in West Bengal's Hooghly district where Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay had penned 'Vande Mataram'.

Nadda was accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including state president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and party's national vice-president Dilip Ghosh to the heritage building in Chinsura town.

"I feel overwhelmed and honoured to visit this place. Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay had written our national song Vande Mataram when he lived here. The immortal song became a source of energy for all of us," Nadda said.

"A visit to this place has filled me with new energy, vigour and determination to continue with our work for the country's development," he added.

Nadda arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday night on a two-day visit to West Bengal.