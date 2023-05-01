JP Nadda Visits Slain BJP Youth Leader Praveen Nettaru's Kin; 'Martyrdom Won't Go In Vain'

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday, April 30 went to meet the family of the slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka's Bellare village and while addressing him as a martyr, he said that the martyrdom of his party cadre will not go in vain. Nadda also promised Nettaru's family that the BJP, the Central government and the state government will always stand by them and do everything that is required to bring justice to him.

The BJP chief said that the fight to bring justice to Nettaru will continue. Nadda arrived in Sullia and visited the house of Praveen, before participating at an election campaign rally held near Sri Chennakeshava Temple in Karnataka. He is in the state to campaign in favour of his party for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election slated to take place on May 10.

NIA is investigating the killing of Praveen Nettaru

Addressing media persons outside Praveen Nettaru's house, he said, "Today I got the opportunity to visit the residence of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, who was killed by the people belonging to SDPI and PFI. Those who executed the brutal killing of Praveen are condemnable. Our government has banned SDPI and PFI and has registered cases against those involved in the killing of Praveen. The case has been handed over to the NIA (National Investigation Agency).''

"Whatever we could have done, we have done for his family. I came here to pay my tribute to Praveen and meet his family members. His vacant place can't be filled, but the central government, the state government and our party is doing whatever is required to be done for him and his family, so that justice can be ensured," said the BJP national president.

#WATCH | Today I got the opportunity to visit the residence of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru who was killed by people belonging to SDPI and PFI. Our government has banned SDPI and PFI and has registered cases against the killers of Praveen. The BJP govt has done… pic.twitter.com/0dAIiezgV4 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru (32) was hacked to death by unidentified bike-borne assailants on the night of July 26 last year at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district. As per information, the police had apprehended three suspects, accused of killing Praveen during the investigation.

The police inquiry had revealed that the murder of the BJP's youth wing leader in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada was a retaliation to the killing of a 19-year-old Muslim youth, over a trivial tussle.