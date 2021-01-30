JP Nadda Visits Tamil Nadu, Holds Core Committee Meeting With Party Leaders In Madurai

BJP national president JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state of Tamil Nadu held a core committee meeting with leaders of the party, in Madurai on Saturday. He will also be holding several other organizational meetings. He will review the preparations that have been made for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. He visited the Meenakshi Temple, one of the famous temples in the state on Saturday morning. Nadda is expected to visit more places of worship in the coming days.

The BJP president reached Madurai on Friday night. He will attend a public meeting at Thamarai Thidal at Masthanpatti in the city at 6:15 pm on Saturday. Nadda will also visit poll-bound Puducherry for a day during his trip.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also visited Madurai on Saturday to inaugurate a temple built in the memory of late Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers J Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran.

Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu's BJP unit had lashed out at the 'evil forces' circulating a list of presumed candidates and the constituencies the saffron party planned to field them in the 2021 TN assembly elections. It had stated categorically that the official list will be formally announced by the BJP's central leadership. Slamming a section of the Tamil media for spreading 'information which was untrue', TN BJP spokesperson Narayan Thirupathy had said that such attempts were being made by those who couldn't tolerate the growth of the BJP and NDA in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing the Chief Minister seat, AIADMK has arrived at reconciliation between two warring factions - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswami (EPS). Incumbent E Palaniswami has been named as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance and after a lot of deliberations, BJP has given in. South Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

