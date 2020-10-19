'Stay Out Of Ballia Firing Probe': JP Nadda Warns Motormouth BJP MLA Whose Aide Is Accused

In the latest development to the Ballia shootout incident, BJP national president JP Nadda the dialed party's UP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday and expressed displeasure over the remarks of motormouth BJP MLA Surendra Singh, defending the main accused in the case. According to party sources, Nadda asked Swatantra Dev Singh to convey it to the MLA to stay away from the probe.

On Thursday, a BJP worker named Dheerendra Pratap Singh allegedly shot a 46-year-old man dead in an open meeting in the presence of officials after a dispute over the allocation of two fair price shops in Durjanpur village of Ballia. On Friday, BJP MLA Surendra Singh who was present during the incident defended Dheerendra saying that he had fired in self-defence.

On the following day, Surendra Singh visited Revati police station and demanded an FIR to be registered based on the application moved by accused Dheerendra Singh’s relatives who claimed to have sustained injuries in the "stone-pelting" during the Thursday meeting. He also took them to the district hospital and got their medical examination done.

On Sunday, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh called the MLA to Lucknow to discuss the Ballia incident and the reason for defending the main accused in the case.

Accused Dheerendra Singh to be produced before the court

The UP police meanwhile arrested three more people, including the main accused in the killing of a 43-year-old man at a meeting attended by senior administration and police officials in Ballia three days ago. Dhirendra Singh, who was arrested in Lucknow on Sunday has been brought back to Ballia Police Station after medical test. He will be produced in district court on Monday.

With this, police have so far arrested seven people in the case. This includes four named accused and three unnamed accused. There are eight named accused and 20-25 unnamed accused in the case.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had said on Saturday that it would invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and Gangster Act against those accused in the killing of the 46-year-old man. Under the NSA, one can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

