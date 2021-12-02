JP Nadda Waxes Lyrical About India-Russia Relationship Ahead Of Putin's Meet With PM Modi

BJP National President JP Nadda said on Wednesday that the Indo-Russian partnership has been stable since World War II, and that the response to pandemics, climate change, the threat of radicalism, and terrorism will shape the trajectory of the 21st century.

Addressing the seminar on 'Global Challenges of 21st Century: Interparty dimension', Nadda said, "The Indo-Russia partnership has been stable in the period after WWII. Our response to COVID, climate change and the threat of radicalization/terrorism will shape the trajectory of this century. Throughout COVID, we had sustained cooperation in medicines and other tools."

JP Nadda on response to challenges that will shape the trajectory of 21st century

The COVID pandemic, according to Nadda, has highlighted the necessity to centralise manufacturing. The COVID pandemic has emphasised the necessity to centralise production and manufacture, especially essential goals, Nadda remarked at the seminar.

"The world needs a supply chain that is diverse and resilient. This has redoubled India's Make-In-India drive and our aspirations to boost our economy's industrial base," he stated.

Nadda emphasised the government's efforts to combat the pandemic, saying, "Due to the gravity of the situation, all BJP workers have been requested to serve the public, and the entire party machinery has been mobilised and redirected to relief efforts."

India - Russia to sign agreement for 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles

On Monday, December 6, the two countries are expected to sign an agreement to deliver 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles, a substantial boost to India's defence capabilities and military ties with Russia. During Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, the agreement will be signed.

According to government sources, all relevant permissions have been completed as of today, including the Cabinet Committee on Security's final approval.

The contract between India and Russia is worth Rs 5,000 crore, with Russia-made components comprising the first 7,00,000 of the 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles to be purchased by the Indian Army. Following that, with the transfer of technology, other rifles would be produced in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, India. The army will receive the firearms 32 months after the manufacturing process begins.

Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with PM Modi

At a press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to New Delhi on December 6 for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin and Prime Minister Modi will meet in person for the first time since their November 2019 meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS conference in Brazil. The two leaders are likely to evaluate bilateral relations and explore measures to deepen the two countries' partnership.

With inputs from ANI

