JP Nadda Writes To Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi To Attend NDA Meeting On July 18

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put its electoral efforts in fifth gear ahead of the poll season. The saffron party is engaging all possible political players to put up a strong show in front of the opposition parties that are making serious efforts to erect a united front against the PM Modi government.

Augmenting its bid to strengthen the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday wrote a letter to LJP(R) chief Chirag Paswan inviting him to attend the crucial NDA meeting that will be held in the national capital. This comes after Union Minister Nityanand Rai met with Paswan twice this week.

In the invitation letter sent to the young leader from Bihar, Nadda dubbed the LJP(R) as an important part of the NDA while adding that the two outfits share the same idea of development for the country.

This effort by the BJP is an attempt to bring Paswan, the son of late Dalit leader Ramvilas Paswan, back into the fold. The junior Paswan had severed ties with the NDA to campaign against Nitish Kumar who was BJP’s ally back then in Bihar. According to the sources, on the sidelines of the NDA meeting, the BJP is also trying to bridge the gap between Chirag Paswan and uncle Pashupati Paras to ensure a better performance of the NDA in the 2024 polls.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also sent an invite to the former chief minister of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, to attend the NDA meeting. With this, the BJP is trying to stitch a strong alliance in the state of Bihar after being betrayed by JD(U) twice.

All the new allies of the BJP, including Ajit Pawar's NCP faction, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, and several regional parties from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and the north-east will be participating in the NDA meeting.