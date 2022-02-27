JP Nadda's Twitter Account Hacked, Crypto Donation Links For Russia And Ukraine Posted

Amid India's nuanced stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, BJP national president JP Nadda's Twitter account was hacked on Sunday morning. While he had put up a post urging people to vote in the 5th phase of the UP elections at 7.38 am, the activity on his account after that indicated that a hacker is in control. For instance, a tweet at 10.02 am called for cryptocurrency donations with the caption 'Stand with the people of Russia' in English and 'Stand with the people of Ukraine' in Hindi.

However, a few minutes later, a tweet in Hindi read, "Sorry, my account has been hacked. Donate for Russia as it requires assistance". While the next post mentioned, "ran by #icg", this tweet along with the earlier suspicious posts were deleted. Subsequently, ANI revealed that Nadda's account was restored.

#UPDATE | BJP national president JP Nadda's Twitter account restored after it was briefly hacked. pic.twitter.com/WqMjqAkzr7 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Vladimir Putin formally declared a military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region targeted at demilitarisation and denazification of the country. Moreover, he warned other countries of consequences if they tried to interfere in the operation. While several cities of Ukraine including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa and Mariupol and military installations have come under attack by the Russian Army, the country's president Volodymyr Zelensky has stayed put in the capital and vowed to fight till the very end.

Ukraine's military has claimed that it has destroyed 14 Russian planes, 102 tanks and killed over 3,500 ‘Russian occupiers' until now. Meanwhile, India has focused on ensuring the repatriation of citizens stranded abroad under the aegis of Operation Ganga. While India abstained from voting against Russia in the UN Security Council on Friday, it called for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities. India's permanent ambassador to the UN TS Tirumurti stressed that no solution is possible at the cost of human lives.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has spoken to both the Russian president as well as the Ukrainian president amid the ongoing war. During his discussion with Putin, the PM reiterated that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. Calling for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue, he also raised concerns about the safety of Indian citizens in Ukraine.