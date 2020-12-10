JP Nadda Lashes Out On TMC Post Attack On Convoy: 'Is This Rabindranath's Bengal?'

Addressing a public meeting hours after his convoy was attacked, BJP National President JP Nadda launched an unsparing attack on the ruling TMC government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday evening. The BJP chief accused the TMC government of being corrupt to the core and made a strong pitch for the saffron party ahead of the 2021 Assembly Polls. Nadda also spelt BJP's plan to ensure benefits to the citizens which have been 'blocked' by the Mamata government.

Addressing the fishermen community at the Diamond Harbour in 24 South Parganas, JP Nadda said, "We won't bear it anymore. We want justice. Which is why even in Diamond Harbour this time, the lotus will blossom. PM Modi had announced a health package worth nearly 55 crores. In Bengal, 4 crore people were to receive benefits but the Mamata government did not make it available to the people. You show Mamata the exit door, let the lotus blossom here and we will bring Aayushman Bharat here in Bengal." It is important to note that the Diamond Harbour constituency is held by TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, who is also Mamata Banerjee's nephew.

"It has been decided to give farmers 6000 Rs yearly, nearly 70 lakh farmers are expected to benefit from this. But Mamata Ji has stopped it. She keeps saying give it to us. But she won't get it. The farmers will get it directly, no one will receive any cuts," Nadda added as he accused the TMC of siphoning off funds.

"They tried to stop our convoy today. Attacked Kailash Ji, Mukul Roy was attacked. Is this the law & order? Is this the Bengal of Rabindranath Tagore? We need to ensure that this is not Mamata's Bengal and make it Rabindranath's Bengal," the BJP chief said as he spoke of the attack on his convoy earlier today.

Interacting with fishermen community in Diamond Harbour, West Bengal.

West Bengal police issues statement

Issuing a statement on the security lapse during JP Nadda's visit to the South 24 Parganas district, the West Bengal police ealier affirmed that the BJP chief reached the venue safely. Detailing on the incident, the West Bengal Police stated that a few bystanders at Debipur, Falta PS, and Diamond Harbour PD 'sporadically & suddenly' pelted stones at the vehicles trailing the BJP chief's convoy. An investigation has also been ordered to find out the 'actual happenings,' the statement added.

The BJP chief, who has been campaigning intensively in Bengal ahead of the 2021 Assembly Polls, inaugurated 9 BJP offices and has confidently asserted that the saffron party will overthrow the Mamata Banerjee government. The horrific incident on Thursday noon took place when Nadda was on his way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting with party workers. Diamond Harbour is the parliamentary constituency of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Reportedly, Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya also sustained injuries in the attack. Soon after the incident, the Union Home Ministry ordered an inquiry into the security breach of JP Nadda.

Reiterating BJP's 'Mission 200 seats' on Thursday, Nadda said that the BJP will set up 36 party offices soon across Bengal. He also proclaimed that the BJP will set up a party office in every district of India. Lauding the BJP's recent victory in Rajasthan's Zilla Parishad elections, Nadda proclaimed that 'Rajasthan farmers have fully supported BJP. Rs 1 lakh crore have been released by the Modi government for farmers.' He added, "Mamata Banerjee house arrested BJP leaders during the lockdown. Mamata govt has stopped people to join the mainstream because of political reasons. We have to take one last leap in West Bengal, will do it in 2021 and overthrow Mamta govt".