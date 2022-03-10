Jubilant BJP workers in J-K celebrate party's success in Assembly polls

Jammu, Mar 10 (PTI) Dancing to the beats of dolaks, jubilant BJP workers celebrated the party’s impressive show in four of the five states where elections were held recently.

The party’s chief for Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina said it will cross the 50-plus mark in the Assembly elections in the union territory and will register a “landslide victory” to form its government here.

Hundreds of workers and leaders assembled at the party’s state headquarters in Trikuta Nagar and danced to the dolak beats. They raised pro-BJP and pro-Modi slogans, and chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ amid shouts of “Ab ki bar 50 ke paar”, making their intentions clear.

“It clearly shows the victory of developmental agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People voted for the BJP for peace, security and development,” Raina told reporters here.

In Srinagar, former legislator and senior BJP leader Surinder Ambardar led the victory march with the party workers dancing in celebration.

The BJP workers also danced and exchanged sweets in Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Katra, Reasi and Rajouri districts. PTI AB CJ CJ

