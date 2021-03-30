Judas Betrayed Christ For Silver; LDF Betrayed Kerala For Gold: PM Modi's Biblical Charge

With the Kerala assembly elections slated to take place on April 6 followed by counting and declaration of results on May 2, PM Modi on March 30 campaigned for the 'Metroman' and BJP leader E Sreedharan. Addressing a rally in Palakkad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore apart the LDF over the gold smuggling scam and said 'LDF betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold'.

“Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi Modi also alleged people are now seeing how the LDF and UDF misled them. “For many years, the worst kept secret of Kerala politics was the friendly agreement of UDF and LDF. Now, the first time voter of Kerala is asking — what is this match fixing? People are seeing how UDF & LDF misled them.” READ | CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to HM Amit Shah on alleged harassment of 4 nuns in UP

Hailing E Sreedharan, PM Modi called him a true son of Kerala. "Metroman' Sreedharan Ji, a man who has done excellent work to make India modern and improve connectivity, a man admired by all sections of society, has devoted himself to Kerala's progress. As a true son of Kerala, he thought beyond power, stood firm on his commitment to Kerala," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also lashed out at the LDF and UDF for not promoting Kerala's tourism sector. He said, "Kerala and tourism have a close link. Sadly, LDF & UDF have not done much to improve tourism infrastructure here. We want technology to serve as a basis for growth."

E Sreedharan's master-plan for Kerala

Before PM Modi, E Sreedharan too addressed the rally and said, "I've drawn up a master plan for this constituency which includes 24-hr water supply, efficient solid waste management scheme. I also want to have green cover for the area by planting 25 lakh trees in the next 5 years."

In Kerala, the BJP which is an alliance with 4 parties has decided to contest in 115 seats alone out of which it released the names of 112 candidates.

(With Inputs: ANI)

(Image Credits: ANI)