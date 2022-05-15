Judiciary & EC Are Pressurised, Congress Will Protect India's Institutions: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi addressed the grand old party's 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur on Sunday. During his speech, Gandhi attacked the BJP-led Centre and accused it of attacking the institutions. In his speech, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the BJP has hijacked the country's institutions by appointing its own members. He claimed that the opposition's voice is stifled in the Parliament. Gandhi also claimed that the Indian judiciary is "being pressurised".

He said that in the coming years, inflation will rise and claimed that attacks on institutions are on a rise. Additionally, he has claimed that the Congress will "protect" the country's institutions.

'Indian judiciary is being pressurised'

"Today what we are seeing is the systematic destruction of the institutions that helped the states of India speak to each other. We see it in the Parliament when our mics are shut off, members are thrown out of the house. Conversations are not allowed. We see it when the judiciary is pressurised and the arms of the Election Commission are twisted," claimed Rahul Gandhi.

Inflation will rise in near future. Unemployment, inflation, and attacks on India’s institutions are on the rise. 'Aag lagegi', we have to ensure they don’t set the country on fire: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Nav Sankalp Shivir in Udaipur pic.twitter.com/kKbdzUGfph — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

Rahul Gandhi went on to add, "Inflation will rise in near future. Unemployment, inflation, and attacks on India’s institutions are on the rise. 'Aag lagegi', we have to ensure they don’t set the country on fire. The Congress party's job is to protect these institutions. No regional party, the BJP or the RSS can protect institutions, but only the Congress can."

Sonia Gandhi lashes out at PM Modi

Earlier, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, charging that it has become clear that his mantra of 'minimum government, maximum governance' means keeping the country in a permanent state of polarisation, "brutalising" minorities and "threatening" political opponents.

“It means keeping the country in a permanent state of polarisation, compelling people to stay in a constant state of fear and insecurity. It means viciously targeting, victimising and brutalising minorities who are an integral part of our society and equal citizens of our republic,” said Sonia Gandhi.

With PTI inputs