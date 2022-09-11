Judiciary And Executive Will Have To Work Like A Team To Achieve Object Of Developed India: Law Minister

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday called for team work between the judiciary and the executive to achieve the object of developed India by 2047.

He was speaking at an event here to felicitate Chief Justice of India U U Lalit.

"Our Prime Minister wanted India to become a developed nation by 2047. To achieve this object, judiciary and executive will have to work like a team," Rijiju said.

In his Independence Day speech, prime minister Narendra Modi had called for making India a developed nation by 2047.

Meanwhile, on Lalit's short tenure as CJI, Rijiju in a lighter vein said, "Even I wish CJI Lalit had a longer tenure, but short or long, I only hope there isn't much tension caused to the government." CJI Lalit will be retiring in November after a 74-day tenure.

Rijiju further said that he always believed in team work, and to strengthen the judiciary and the hands of the CJI he would give his full contribution as law minister.

"I will ensure full cooperation from the government's side," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was also present on the occasion, said it was a proud moment for the state as its "son" became the Chief Justice of India.

CJI Lalit said he was humbled, overwhelmed and touched by the felicitation.

"My whole journey starting from my entry into law college till today has flashed in front of my eyes now," he said.

He came from a family of lawyers and he is perhaps the only judge whose earlier generation (his father) is still practicing law while his younger generation (his son) is also in the same profession, he noted.