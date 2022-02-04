'Jumla For India, Jobs For China': Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre For Imports From Beijing

Citing figures that show a steady increase in imports from China in recent years, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Narendra Modi on Friday over his 'Make-in-India' initiatives.

In a video shared on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP Government had 'destroyed' the Unorganised Sector and MSMEs that create most jobs in the country and was ensuring China's 'vikaas' by buying goods from the neighboring country.

As per the figures, the Indian government has almost doubled its purchases from China compared to exports during the UPA government. In 2021, imports from China grew by a record 46%, even as unemployment was at a peak in our country.

"The Modi government talks of Make in India but still we buy from China," he said in the video. "JUMLA for India, JOBS for China!", Gandhi captioned the tweet.

'There are two Indias': Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

The Congress leader had also raised the issue of unemployment in his Parliament address on Tuesday. He said, "You (BJP) speak of providing employment when 3 crore youth lost their jobs in 2021. Today India is facing the highest unemployment in 50 years. You talk of Made in India, Start-Up India, but the youth didn't get the employment they were supposed to. The one they had has also disappeared."

Rahul Gandhi also claimed that 'two Indias' have been created under the BJP government.

"There are two Indias, one India is for the extremely rich people - for those who have immense wealth, immense power, for those who don't need a job, those who don't need water connection, electricity connections, but for those who control the heartbeat of the country. And then another India for the poor. The gap between these two Indias is widening," he said.

However, BJP's National Spokesperson Tom Vadakkan flayed Gandhi's comments saying that he was reading from a speech written by some "trouble makers". Vadakkan asserted that the former has very limited knowledge about the history and no idea about economics.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticised Gandhi and remarked that "India is one and the Congress is not capable to understand that".

He said, "Congress needs to come out of 'India is Indira, Indira is India' mentality as they cannot look above the Gandhi family,"