'Jumlajeevi, Taanashahi’ Banned In Parliament; Oppn Says 'left To Say Waah Modi Ji Waah'

Lok Sabha Secretariat's new booklet on the list of unparliamentary words has blacklisted terms like ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘baal buddhi’, ‘Covid spreader’, and ‘Snoopgate’. Even commonly used words like ‘ashamed’, ‘abused, ‘betrayed’, ‘corrupt’, ‘drama’, ‘hypocrisy’, and ‘incompetent’ – that are often used by the opposition to criticize the government – will be expunged if used in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The revised booklet has drawn criticism from several Opposition leaders, who termed it a ''gag order" issued for the MPs.

Reacting to the report, TMC MP Derek O'Brien dared the government to suspend him and vowed to continue using these words in Parliament. Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra also said that the Centre had banned all words that could be used to describe the BJP's style of functioning.

Is “Truth” unparliamentary?



- Annual Gender Gap Report 2022 Ranks India 135 out of 146

- On health and survival subindex, India ranked lowest at 146th place

- India among only 5 countries with gender gaps larger than 5% — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 14, 2022

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attacked the BJP over the order saying, "One day, they will ask us to wear bhagwa (saffron) clothes in the Parliament. The BJP is not a linguistic expert. PM Modi and HM Amit Shah should read the meaning of 'jumla' before banning it."

A similar attack came from Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Govt may have banned the use of following in Parliament:



-Jumlajeevi

-Corrupt

-Drama

-Hypocrisy



But they are answerable to the people of India on:



-LPG & Price Rise

-Unemployment

-Agneepath



..and we are going to strongly take it up in the upcoming session of Parliament. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 14, 2022

Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia hit also out at the government saying, "When those fighting for their rights in the temple of democracy can be called agitators, then why Jumlaveer is not a Jumlajeevi?"

Newly-nominated AAP MP Raghav Chadha tweeted, "It’s heartening to learn that government is well aware of the adjectives that aptly and accurately describe its performance."

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh said that all words used to “describe the reality” of the Modi government will now be considered ‘unparliamentary’. “What next Vishguru?”

ashamed, abused, betrayed, corrupt, drama, hypocrisy, incompetent jumlajeevi, baal buddhi, Covid spreader, dohra charitra, nikamma, nautanki, dhindora peetna, behri sarkar are among the many words that will now be called unparliamentary.



What's happening in the country? pic.twitter.com/AwTxaDztGF — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) July 14, 2022

2/2creativity, punch, messaging, assault on senses thru words 2bring about reform, tellingly putting across a point— all casualties under new Parl dictionary of unparl words!!how can hypricrisy, ashamed, abuse etc be banned?learn robust, incisive, penetrating debate from uk parl. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) July 14, 2022

सरकार की मंशा है कि जब वो



भ्रष्टाचार करे, तो उसे भ्रष्ट नहीं; भ्रष्टाचार को 'मास्टरस्ट्रोक' बोला जाए



"2 करोड़ रोजगार", "किसानों की आय दुगनी" जैसे जुमले फेंके, तो उसे जुमलाजीवी नहीं; ‘थैंक यू' बोला जाए



PS: संसद में देश के अन्नदाताओं के लिए आंदोलनजीवी शब्द किसने प्रयोग किया था? pic.twitter.com/eTVfch9tAI — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 14, 2022

Since speaking these words from the report will be considered unparliamentary, just leaving it here with Wah Modiji, Wah! pic.twitter.com/aiBh8M6nK4 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 14, 2022

Reminded of this meme.

Agar karein toh karein kya, bolein toh bolein kya?

Sirf, Wah Modi ji wah !



Now seems like a reality!

PC: @sharmanagendar pic.twitter.com/dEgn6OK9bw — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 14, 2022

'Jumlajeevi, taanashahi' among list of Unparliamentary words

The list of unparliamentary words and expressions comes ahead of the Monsoon session beginning July 18. During the session, the use of words like ‘anarchist’, ‘Shakuni’, ‘dictatorial’, ‘taanashah’, ‘taanashahi’, ‘Jaichand’, ‘vinash purush’, ‘Khalistani’, and ‘khoon se kheti’ would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in either House.

Some of the Hindi words like ‘gaddar’, ‘girgit’, ‘chamcha’, ‘chamchagiri'’, ‘chelas’, ‘ghadiyali ansu’, ‘apmaan’, ‘asatya’, ‘ahankaar’, ‘corrupt’, ‘kala din’, ‘kala bazaari’ and ‘khareed farokht’ have also been listed as unparliamentary in the new booklet.

Some words and expressions are declared unparliamentary from time to time by the Chair in different Legislative bodies in the country as well as in Commonwealth Parliaments, have been compiled by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for ready reference in the future.

(With agency inputs)