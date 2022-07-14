Last Updated:

'Jumlajeevi, Taanashahi’ Banned In Parliament; Oppn Says 'left To Say Waah Modi Ji Waah'

LS Secretariat's new booklet on the list of unparliamentary words has blacklisted terms like ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘baal buddhi’, ‘Covid spreader’, & ‘Snoopgate'.

List of unparliamentary words sparks debate

Lok Sabha Secretariat's new booklet on the list of unparliamentary words has blacklisted terms like ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘baal buddhi’, ‘Covid spreader’, and ‘Snoopgate’. Even commonly used words like ‘ashamed’, ‘abused, ‘betrayed’, ‘corrupt’, ‘drama’, ‘hypocrisy’, and ‘incompetent’ – that are often used by the opposition to criticize the government – will be expunged if used in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The revised booklet has drawn criticism from several Opposition leaders, who termed it a ''gag order" issued for the MPs. 

Reacting to the report, TMC MP Derek O'Brien dared the government to suspend him and vowed to continue using these words in Parliament. Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra also said that the Centre had banned all words that could be used to describe the BJP's style of functioning.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attacked the BJP over the order saying, "One day, they will ask us to wear bhagwa (saffron) clothes in the Parliament. The BJP is not a linguistic expert. PM Modi and HM Amit Shah should read the meaning of 'jumla' before banning it."

A similar attack came from Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge. 

Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia hit also out at the government saying, "When those fighting for their rights in the temple of democracy can be called agitators, then why Jumlaveer is not a Jumlajeevi?"

Newly-nominated AAP MP Raghav Chadha tweeted, "It’s heartening to learn that government is well aware of the adjectives that aptly and accurately describe its performance."

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh said that all words used to “describe the reality” of the Modi government will now be considered ‘unparliamentary’. “What next Vishguru?”

'Jumlajeevi, taanashahi' among list of Unparliamentary words

The list of unparliamentary words and expressions comes ahead of the Monsoon session beginning July 18. During the session, the use of words like ‘anarchist’, ‘Shakuni’, ‘dictatorial’, ‘taanashah’, ‘taanashahi’, ‘Jaichand’, ‘vinash purush’, ‘Khalistani’, and ‘khoon se kheti’ would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in either House.

Some of the Hindi words like ‘gaddar’, ‘girgit’, ‘chamcha’, ‘chamchagiri'’, ‘chelas’, ‘ghadiyali ansu’, ‘apmaan’, ‘asatya’, ‘ahankaar’, ‘corrupt’, ‘kala din’, ‘kala bazaari’ and ‘khareed farokht’ have also been listed as unparliamentary in the new booklet.

Some words and expressions are declared unparliamentary from time to time by the Chair in different Legislative bodies in the country as well as in Commonwealth Parliaments, have been compiled by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for ready reference in the future.

(With agency inputs)

