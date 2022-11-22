'Jungle Isn't A Demeaning Word': Assam CM Lambasts Rahul Gandhi's 'Adivasi-Vanvasi' Remark

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday came down heavily on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for drawing a distinction between the words 'Adivasi' and 'Vanvasi'. While 'Adivasi' implies original inhabitants, 'Vanvasi' is perceived as a reference to forest dwellers. Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Himanta Biswa Sarma belied the impression that the BJP is trying to stifle the rights of tribals. Maintaining that 'jungle' is not a demeaning word, he contended that the Wayanad MP wasn't cognizant of the ground reality.

"I don't think that tribals want to discontinue their traditional lifestyle. So, jungle is not a demeaning word. Jal (Water), Zameen (Land) and Jungle are very emotional words. For people like Rahul Gandhi, who doesn't stay in a jungle, this may be a wrong or questionable word. But Jal (Water), Zameen and Jungle are the most three precious words for the tribal community, Tribal wants to live traditionally but the tribal wants to do modern things. I don't know in what context Rahul Ji has said, but jungle is not a demeaning word," the Assam CM asserted.

Rahul Gandhi's message to tribals

Addressing a rally at tribal-dominated Mahuva earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of drawing up plans to displace tribals by handing over forests to industrialists. He also alleged that the saffron party wants to keep tribals away from modern healthcare and education facilities. While Gujarat will go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5, the counting of votes shall take place on December 8.

Rahul Gandhi remarked, "I am saying that this country's first owners are you. This country has been taken from you. There is the ideology of the BJP. BJP leaders don't call you 'Adivasi', they call you 'Vanvasi'. They don't tell you that you are the first owners of the country. They say that you stay in the jungle. Did you understand this? This means that they don't want you to live in cities. They don't want your children to be engineers, doctors, pilots, or speak English. They want you to stay in the jungle. But they don't stop there. After that, they try to snatch the jungles."

He elaborated, "5-10 years later, all jungles will be in the hands of their 2-3 industrialists. You won't have a place to stay. You won't have access to education, health and employment. The word 'Adivasi' means that this country is yours and you should get rights in this country. You should get employment. Your children should get health and education. 'Vanvasi' means whatever you have will be handed over to 2-3 industrialists. You won't get any rights. You won't get education and health. Your children won't get employment. These are two different perspectives."