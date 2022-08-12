New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The BJP alleged on Friday that "jungle raj" has returned to Bihar with the RJD-JD(U) government assuming power in the state as it cited a string of murders and other crimes to attack the alliance.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference that several people, including journalists, have been killed and a temple priest was beheaded since the two parties joined hands to form the government after the Janata Dal (United) snapped ties with the saffron party.

He also cited cases of sexual assault and the death of six persons in Chhapra after drinking spurious liquor.

"Disorder is spreading in the state at a fast pace. It will not be an exaggeration to say that 'jungle raj' returns to Bihar," he said.

The BJP has associated the Rashtriya Janata Dal's rule in the state with 'jungle raj' (lawlessness).

He claimed that the BJP's presence in the state government earlier worked as a restraining influence on crime even though the party did not have home or excise departments.

Patra also attacked Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his reported comments on his party's promise of providing 10 lakh jobs.

The BJP leader said Yadav claimed that he was not the chief minister when asked about the promise. He should clarify about it, Patra said.

The Bihar deputy chief minister has asserted that his newly formed government will "deliver" on the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs that he had made while spearheading the RJD's campaign during the assembly elections in 2020.PTI KR DV DV

