'Jungle Raj' In Rajasthan, Heinous Crimes Took Place But Cong Leaders Said Nothing: BJP's Arun Singh

BJP in-charge for Rajasthan Arun Singh on Saturday said heinous cases of rape and murder of minor girls have taken place in Rajasthan but senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge never said a word.

"Such heinous crimes have taken place only in Rajasthan. If there is jungle raj anywhere in the country, it is in Rajasthan," Singh said at a press conference at the BJP party office here.

He said that Priyanka Gandhi, who is slated to address a public meeting in Tonk district on Sunday, should visit the families of at least seven or eight rape victims during her visit to the state to show solidarity with them.

He said there were instances in which minor girls were raped and killed in the Congress-ruled state but the party's leaders never uttered a word.

But when such crimes take place in BJP-ruled states, Priyanka Gandhi goes there to show solidarity with the victims' families, Singh said, adding, "She should have visited some places in Rajasthan too".

The BJP leader also targeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying though he holds the home portfolio, he did not speak even once in the assembly on law and order.

"You have completely failed as home minister," Singh said and demanded that Gehlot should resign as home minister of Rajasthan.

Two Dalit youths were brutally killed in Deedwana and although Congress president Kharge was in Rajasthan, he did meet with their families, the BJP leader alleged.

Singh added that the BJP's four Parivartan Yatras were getting huge support from the people.