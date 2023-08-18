'Jungle Raj Returns': BJP Slams Nitish Kumar After Journalist Shot Dead In Broad Daylight

Vimal Kumar, a journalist associated with an Hindi daily, was gunned down on Friday morning by a group of unidentified assailants in Bihar's Araria district. His death has now triggered a political debate with the Opposition saying the 1990s-era jungle raj has returned to Bihar. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Samrat Choudhary called the incident a failure of the Bihar government in maintaining law and order in the state.

Speaking to Republic, Choudhary said, "Ever since Nitish and Lalu formed an alliance, the rule of law in Bihar has disintegrated. We are witnessing a return of the 'Jungle Raj.' Sand and liquor mafias, cattle smugglers, and even murderers now operate openly. But Nitish’s rule of law is seen nowhere."

Journalist's murder days after cop was killed

Choudhary said the journalist's murder comes days after station house officer (SHO) Nandkishore Yadav was killed allegedly at the hands of cattle smugglers in Mohanpur. "Across districts, people are being harassed and beaten. Just recently, a police officer (Nandkishore Yadav) lost his life, and today a journalist (Vimal Kumar) was shot dead at his residence. In a democracy, nothing is more disgraceful than this," he added.

"If Nitish has even an ounce of shame left, he should act swiftly and ensure a speedy trial for those responsible. The culprits must face justice within a month... Killings have become a daily occurrence, yet Nitish Kumar, who aspires to become the Prime Minister, seems to be more focused on travel – sometimes Delhi, sometimes Mumbai. Regrettably, the welfare of Bihar's citizens doesn't seem to concern him."

'Criminals have infiltrated the government': BJP

"Criminals have infiltrated the government, leading to the collapse of the rule of law in Bihar. Many individuals with criminal records now hold ministerial positions in this administration... When those who make the laws are criminals, then how can you think there will be a rule of law? Nitish Kumar, once known for his commitment to good governance, now stands synonymous with poor governance... This government's failure is absolute," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Samrat Choudhary added.

Condemning the killing, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said, "It's very sad. Journalist Vimal Kumar has been murdered by the miscreants. I would like to pay homage to him. Law and order has failed in Bihar. Miscreants are not scared of anything as they are getting protection from the State Government and members of JDU and RJD. Vimal Kumar, a journalist, has been murdered in Raniganj, Araria. A few days earlier, his brother was killed and he was the only witness to his brother's murder. Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav should have some shame and take actions against the miscreants."

'Deeply saddened': Nitish Kumar

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his sadness over the journalist's killing. "I have engaged with officials and instructed them to investigate this issue. I am deeply saddened by this news," he shared with the media.

Senior police official Jitendra Gangwar said the superientendent of police (SP) of Araria district is investigating the murder of journalist Vimal Kumar. Kumar was expected to appear as a witness in a case pertaining to the alleged murder of his younger brother Gabbu Yadav in 2019. "Vinay was supposed to appear as (an) eyewitness in this case. We are investigating from this angle," the senior cop said.