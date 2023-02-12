'Jungleraj Will End': JP Nadda Roars In Bengal, Says TMC Is 'Terror, Mafia, Corruption'

BJP President JP Nadda tore into the Trinamool Congress on Sunday while addressing a rally in West Bengal's Bardhaman. Slamming the Mamata Banerjee-led government for 'jungleraaj', Nadda said there is no governance in the state. "There will be a change in Bengal. 'Jungleraj' of CM Mamata Banerjee will be going to end. There is no governance here. Many development projects were initiated by the Centre in Bengal. We distributed rice and wheat to people but TMC workers stole ration items."

He also accused the TMC government of committing massive irregularities in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in West Bengal.

On one hand, Mamata’s Raj is famous as Jungle Raj and will be rejected by people soon.



But on other hand under PM Modi we have become the fifth largest economy and have made strides in all fields. This is development.



"As PMAY is being audited in West Bengal, massive irregularities have come up. It has shown that people who have two-three storey buildings received houses under the scheme. This is the situation in West Bengal," he said.

TMC is 'Terror, Mafia, Corruption': Nadda

The BJP chief said Bengal tops the chart in terms of crime against women despite having a woman chief minister. "The TMC stands for Terror, Mafia and Corruption. There is graft everywhere in West Bengal. Whether it is SSC recruitment or any other type of hiring, jobs are up for sale," he added.

He alleged that the Mamata-led government; has blocked the Ayushman Bharat scheme, depriving over four crore people of state from availing cashless healthcare facilities. "Vote out this kind oif government and ensure that BJP returns to power in Bengal," Nadda said.

"We do not discriminate and have allotted funds for West Bengal too on priority in this year’s budget. Rs 1,000 crore for Kolkata Metro, Rs 15 crore for Chittaranjan Cancer center, Rs 63 crore for Satyajit Ray film technology, and Rs 23 crore for ISI," Nadda said.