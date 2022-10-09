'Just A Pawn...': BJP Reacts As AAP Minister Resigns Over Conversion Event Furore

After Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from his post following a furore over the controversial tape of him attending a mass conversion event, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted on Sunday, October 9. In a video message, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that the Aam Aadmi Party leader stepped down from the post due to 'fear of the Constitution'.

BJP attacks AAP 'mastermind'

"Now, it feels that Gautam is just a pawn, who took part in the conversion event, and said that statement. But the one who planned, the one who gave the words, the mastermind is who till now has maintained a deadening silence over, and that is Arvind Kejriwal Ji. We have understood, and I am sure that the whole of Delhi and India has understood," Tiwari said in the video.

Pertinently, Tiwari was the one who had first shared the video from the conversion event, in which Gautam was seen in attendance. A preacher, in the video, was heard administering an oath, "I will never consider Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh as God and won't worship them. I will never consider Ram and Krishna as God and won't worship them. I will not follow Gauri Ganpati and any other God and Goddess of Hindu religion and won't worship them."

AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns from Delhi cabinet

Facing flak from all across thereafter, Gautam resigned from his post. He was holding the portfolios of Social Welfare, SC and ST, Cooperative, Gurudwara Elections and Women & Child Development in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

Speaking to the media, Gautam after submitting his resignation to Kejriwal said, "Such issue has been created out of oaths that are repeated by several crore people of the country. BJP has made it an issue, trying to insult me and my party. I'm hurt because BJP is defaming Kejriwal. BJP is dragging him unnecessarily."

Image: ANI, Republic World