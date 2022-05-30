Just Before Ink Smear, Rakesh Tikait Violently Attacked With A Mic; Moment Caught On Tape

After an all-out brawl broke out in Bengaluru after Rakesh Tikait was attacked with Ink, Republic TV has accessed CCTV footage wherein it can be precisely seen that Tikait was also violently struck with a mic before black ink was thrown at him. The incident took place when Tikait was addressing a press conference at an event organised by a farmers' organisation at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru.

As per the visuals, a man can be seen walking towards the stage where Tikait was sitting with other farmer leaders. Soon the unidentified man was seen picking up a mic that was kept on the table. The person quickly swings the mic by its cord and lands a heavy blow with it on Tikait who makes an attempt to block it even as all hell breaks loose.

Rakesh Tikait attacked with black ink

Black ink was thrown on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday. The incident took place during an event organised by a farmers' organisation at the Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru. Soon after this, clashes took place between the organisers and the miscreants. Both sides were seen attacking each other with plastic chairs. Following the attack, Rakesh Tikait has alleged that the ink attack on him was done in connivance with the state government. Black ink was seen on Tikait's turban, face, Kurta, and green shawl around his neck.

"The local police is responsible for it and it happened due to the connivance of the government," Tikait told reporters

The ink attack on Tikait took place after Tikait dismissed allegations that were levelled by prominent farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar. Chandrashekar had alleged that Tikait extorted money in the name of the farmers' agitation and also implicated Yudhvir Singh. Earlier on May 15, the farmer union's vice-president Rajesh Chauhan announced the formation of a separate outfit. Disagreeing with the approach of the Tikait brothers to back political parties in elections, he accused them of neither listening to workers nor paying any attention to the problems of farmers. The name of this faction- BKU (Arajnaitik) assumes significance as Arajnaitik means 'apolitical'. On the other hand, Rakesh Tikait accused the Centre of trying to divide farmers.