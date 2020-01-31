Union Budget
Justice For Nirbhaya Sounds Almost Farcical Now: Priyanka Chaturvedi Blames Law Loopholes

Politics

After the SC delayed the hanging of the 4 accused in the Nirbhaya rape case, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi called the deferment "beyond ridiculous."

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chaturvedi

After the Patiala House Court on Friday delayed the execution of all the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi called the deferment "beyond ridiculous." Earlier, the rapists were scheduled to be hanged tomorrow on February 1 at 6 am.  This development comes a few hours after the Supreme Court dismissed the review plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta. On Thursday, the curative plea of another Nirbhaya convict Akshay was dismissed by the apex court.

Priyanka Chaturvedi in a series of tweets stated that while she has "all due respect for the judiciary," the entire process of justice for Nirbhaya was almost seeming "farcical now." 

Read: Execution of Nirbhaya's rapists stayed till further orders; no hanging at 6 am on Feb 1

Read: Nirbhaya case: Tihar challenges before Delhi court maintainability of plea for stay of execution

'My heart goes out to Nirbhaya's parents': Priyanka

On Thursday, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi had accused the advocates of the rapists of making a mockery of the judicial system. and had blamed the existing law which gave precedence to the rights of the convicts. According to her, the entire attempt of the convicts was to ensure that the date of hanging was deferred.

Thereafter, she expressed hope that those rapists would be hanged as soon as possible. However much to the nation's dismay, the hanging was deferred yet again. Priyanka Chaturvedi asked if "it was fair," that the convicts "continued to use the loopholes within the judicial system." 

Read: Supreme Court dismisses review plea of Nirbhaya convict challenging juvenility verdict

Read: Chronology of events in Nirbhaya case

The Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015.

The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017. 

Published:
COMMENT
