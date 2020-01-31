Justice For Nirbhaya Sounds Almost Farcical Now: Priyanka Chaturvedi Blames Law Loopholes

After the Patiala House Court on Friday delayed the execution of all the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi called the deferment "beyond ridiculous." Earlier, the rapists were scheduled to be hanged tomorrow on February 1 at 6 am. This development comes a few hours after the Supreme Court dismissed the review plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta. On Thursday, the curative plea of another Nirbhaya convict Akshay was dismissed by the apex court.

Priyanka Chaturvedi in a series of tweets stated that while she has "all due respect for the judiciary," the entire process of justice for Nirbhaya was almost seeming "farcical now."

This is beyond ridiculous. With all due respect to our judiciary, justice for Nirbhaya is sounding almost farcical now https://t.co/jls9O55xzC — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 31, 2020

'My heart goes out to Nirbhaya's parents': Priyanka

On Thursday, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi had accused the advocates of the rapists of making a mockery of the judicial system. and had blamed the existing law which gave precedence to the rights of the convicts. According to her, the entire attempt of the convicts was to ensure that the date of hanging was deferred.

Thereafter, she expressed hope that those rapists would be hanged as soon as possible. However much to the nation's dismay, the hanging was deferred yet again. Priyanka Chaturvedi asked if "it was fair," that the convicts "continued to use the loopholes within the judicial system."

Is this fair, that the convicted rapists continue to use all loopholes of law to ensure that they don’t face the fate they have been destined to,by law? My heart goes out to #Nirbhaya’s parents who have been patiently waiting for all judicial processes to seek closure. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 31, 2020

The Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015.

The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.