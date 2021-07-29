Juvenile Justice Bill: Shiv Sena Power Slam Centralisation In DMs To Decide On Adoption

Slamming the passage of the Juvenile Justice Bill without debate in the Rajya Sabha, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday, highlighted the pitfalls of the Bill. She claimed that by empowering the district magistrates (DMs) to decide on adoption, the Centre was centralising power without adequate checks and balances. She lambasted Union Minister Smriti Irani for passing the Bill when the House was not in order, adding that a situation like the Muzaffarpur shelter case was possible now.

Shiv Sena blasts Centre over Juvenile Justice Bill

"This Bill was passed when the House was not in order and the Opposition wanted a debate on issues affecting the people. Without listening to the voice of Opposition, this Bill has been passed amid the commotion. I had many points to convey on this Bill. Thie amendment empowers the DMs to decide on adoption which will create a hawala," said Chaturvedi.

Highlighting more salient features of the Bill, she argued, "In case of dispute a DM will resolve, he will also form child welfare committees and ensure compliance. While Indian bureaucracy is fantastic, we must remember the Muzaffarpur shelter home case where 24 girls were raped. The High Court held the DMs responsible and several ministers had to resign. If you eliminate all judicial options, what stops human trafficking?"

What is Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill?

The amendments in the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill 2021 include authorising the District Magistrate and Additional District Magistrate to issue adoption orders under Section 61 of the JJ Act, in order to ensure speedy disposal of cases and enhance accountability. The District Magistrates have been further empowered under the Act, to ensure its smooth implementation, as well as garner synergized efforts in favour of children in distress conditions. The Bill was introduced in Parliament by the government in the Budget session this year and was passed in Lok Sabha on March 24.

According to the amended provisions of the Act, any Child Care Institutions shall be registered after considering the recommendations of the District Magistrate. The DM shall independently evaluate the functioning of District Child Protection Units, Child Welfare Committees, Juvenile Justice Boards, Specialized Juvenile Police Units, and Child care Institutions. The eligibility parameters for the appointment of Child Welfare Committees members have been redefined in this amendment. Currently, there are three categories (petty, serious, and heinous) defined under the Act which are referred to, while considering the cases of children in conflict with the law.