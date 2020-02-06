JVM-P Expels MLA Pradeep Yadav For Going Against Party Line

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) party on Thursday expelled one of its MLAs, Pradeep Yadav from the party for his alleged for involvement in anti-party activities.

Party's General Secretary Abhay Singh stated that the Poreyahat constituency MLA was expelled for having an involvement in anti-party activities. JVM is the party founded by former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi.

'Pradeep was going against the party line'- JVM-P secretary

Yadav had earlier received a notice from the party on Wednesday, seeking an explanation from him on his alleged anti-party activities. A similar notice was issued by JVM-P to party leader Bandhu Tirkey after which he was expelled from the party.

JVM-P secretary and spokesperson Tauheed Alam had stated on Wednesday and had said, "Pradeep Yadav was seen going against the party's line on many occasions. He met with Sonia Gandhi in Delhi."

"He also shared the stage with Congress leaders. There are talks that he is planning to join the Congress. If he has any issue, he should speak about it on the party forum. This is why a clarification has been sought from him within 48 hours," Alam had said.

Yadav, an MLA from Poreyahat constituency, is among the three MLAs who won on the JVM-P ticket in the recent Assembly elections held in the state. ANI sources also stated that there are reports about the Babulal Marandi-led party joining hands with the BJP. However, the party has not cleared its stand on this yet.

Babulal Marandi re-elected as JVM(P) President

Earlier on January 17, Babulal Marandi was re-elected as the president of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik)party that was formed by him 14 years ago after quitting the BJP. Marandi, who led the first BJP government in the newly created Jharkhand in 2000 but quit the saffron party later to float JVM (P) in 2006, is heading the regional outfit continuously since its formation.

