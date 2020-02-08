JVM MLA Pradeep Yadav Attacks Babulal Marandi Over His Expulsion From Party

A day after his expulsion from the party, JVM MLA Pradeep Yadav has attacked Party President Babulal Marandi for expelling him from the primary membership of the party without a concrete reason.

Pradeep Yadav, who was expelled for indulging in anti-party activities has cited Babulal Marandi's decision as "childish".

JVM had issued a show-cause notice to Pradeep Yadav, for going against the party line, speaking against CAA and meeting Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Pradeep Yadav while speaking to media in Ranchi said, "I have not received any show-cause notice for indulging in anti-party activities. It seems Babulal Ji has made a decision to join BJP, but with this kind of activity, the merger of his party with JVM will not be smooth. He will not be able to save the membership of the Vidhan Sabha," the former JVM MLA said.

Pradeep Yadav questions JVM-BJP merger

Pradeep further stated that when JVM supported the Mahagathbandhan (coalition), then there is nothing wrong in meeting the leaders of the parties which are part of the alliance. He clarified that Bandhu Tirki and himself will not join BJP. "We will remain a part of the mahagathbandhan. In the coming days, you will know which party are we joining," Pradeep Yadav said.

"JVM had never supported CAA. I wonder how Babulal ji is supporting BJP when he used to say that joining hands with BJP is like jumping off the Qutub Minar. He was opposed to that party's ideology," he added.

Republic TV contacted Babulal Marandi to get his reaction on the same, but his number was not reachable.

JVM withdraws its support to the Jharkhand Government

After the JMM and Congress together won the recently held Jharkhand assembly elections, Babulal Marandi had offered written support of his 3 MLAs to the Hemant Soren Government.

Both Pradeep Yadav and Bandhu Tirki questioned that in what ways, was speaking against CAA or meeting Congress leaders in Delhi is labelled as indulging in anti-party activities when the JVM President had offered written unconditional support to JMM.

Marandi, who was the first BJP Chief Minister of Jharkhand, had quit the BJP in 2004. Now he is all set to merge JVM with BJP soon and don the role of leader of opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, a post which has been kept vacant for Babulal Marandi by the BJP.

Both JVM MLAs Pradeep Yadav and Bandhu Tirki were opposed to joining BJP. This is why, Marandi expelled both of them from the party, to ensure the smooth merger of JVM into BJP.

