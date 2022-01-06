Jwala Gutta Takes A Dig At Saina Nehwal For Her Tweet On PM Modi's Security Breach

In an apparent dig at Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal, seasoned shuttler Jwala Gutta asked if her tweet was copy-pasted. Earlier, Nehwal had condemned the breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security during his visit to Punjab on Wednesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Saina, who had joined Bharatiya Janata Party in 2020, said, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists."

PM Narendra Modi's cavalcade was stranded for 15-20 minutes a flyover in Punjab's Bhatinda while en route to Ferozepur, which the Ministry of Home Affairs has called a major security breach. Following this, PM returned back to Bhatinda and then to the national capital.

Soon after sharing the tweets, netizens were quick to point out that there was no attack on PM Modi. "Saina, there wasn’t any attack on PM. You might have just pasted what BJP IT Cell sent you like last time," one user wrote.

Another said, "Saina, who drafted this tweet for you? Better focus on your academy than the matters which you have no understanding.

Saina, who drafted this tweet for you ?

Gutta Jwala also took a dig at Saina Nehwal and tweeted: "Copypaste?!!!"

BJP condemns security breach

Several politicians, including chief ministers of Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim and other states have condemned lapses in PM Modi's security in Punjab. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also performed Rudra Yagna at a Guwahati Temple for PM Modi's good health. "Along with BhabeshKalita and Colleagues joined Rudra Yagna at Ugratara temple for the long life of Adarniya PM Narendra Modi ji. A man who is tirelessly working for Maa Bharti with blessings of a billion people can't be harmed by unscrupulous elements," Sarma tweeted.

Chief Ministers of Yogi Adityanath, Biplab Kumar Deb and Shivraj Singh Chouhan also offered prayers for PM Modi's well being. Condemning the incident, Goa CM Pramod Sawant urged people to see the "face of this fascist party".

Meanwhile, MHA has constituted a high powered committee to look into the breach of PM Modi's security in Ferozepur.