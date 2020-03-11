STUNNING: Jyotiraditya Scindia Attacks Congress At His BJP Induction; Watch Full Statement

A day after quitting the grand-old party, Jyotiraditya Scindia has on Wednesday joined the BJP, in presence of its national president JP Nadda. Sources added that he is expected to file nomination for Rajya Sabha on March 13. As he joined the saffron party, after serving the Congress for 18 years, he extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. While inducting him in the saffron party, Nadda said that it is a pleasure for the party to induct Scindia and recalled the contribution of Rajmata Scindia in the formation of Jan Sangh. He said that Scindia is joining his family.

After his induction, speaking to media, he said: "There are certain phases in a person's life that changes his entire life. There are two dates in my life that has been very important for me. First one is 30 September, 2001, when I lost my father. Second is 10 March 2020. I have always believed that our aim should be Jan Seva. I and my father has always served the country. I am unhappy because now that organisation (Congress) is unable to do Jan Seva. Congress party is not the same as it was before. Three reasons - they are not realising the fact, they are not ready to accept the new leadership and they are ignoring the young leaders." Scindia went on to say that the Madhya Pradesh government has betrayed the people.

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all, talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days.

Congress passes resolution against Scindia

Congress has passed a resolution against Scindia while Congress MLAs have turned on him terming him a 'traitor'. Kamal Nath held an emergency meeting of all his MLAs but only 45 MLAs of the remaining 90-odd MLAs attended. Moreover, he has told Congress to be ready for mid-term polls.

"Congress legislative party condemns the unfortunate manner in which attempt has been made to insult the people's mandate by satisfying the personal ambitions of Jyotiraditya Scindia. We unanimously express gratitude to Congress president that she expelled Jyotiraditya Scindia from the primary membership of the party."

Kamal Nath - Scindia feud

Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath. Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently assured guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto, including farm loan waiver and regularising guest teachers, were not fulfilled. Moreover, he allegedly reached out to 5-6 young leaders in the Congress after tendering his resignation including Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, former Union Ministers RPN Singh, Milind Deora, Jitin Prasada, Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Madhavrao then, Jyotiraditya now

Back in 1996, Madhavrao Scindia was sidelined by the Congress despite 4 back to back victories leading him to quit the party. After quitting the age-old party, Scindia went on to form the Madhya Pradesh Vikas Congress and also defeated his former party. While it is expected that Scindia might join the BJP, he had earlier tweeted that the BJP needs to stop 'spreading the politics of hate' after the Delhi violence which claimed 53 lives.