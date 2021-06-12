Jyotiraditya Scindia Fumes Over Digvijaya Singh's Remarks On Art 370: 'I'm Not Surprised'

After Congress MP Digvijaya Singh was heard hinting at a possible return of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir when his party returns to power in a clubhouse chat, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia slammed the Congress leader, stating that he is 'not surprised.'

Scindia took to Twitter and said, "Even today the Congress does not fail to take the side of Pakistan. The truth of Congress's policy and intention! I am not surprised Digvijaya Singh Ji!"

Scindia had quit Congress after almost two decades and joined the BJP along with his supporter MLAs in March 2020, toppling the then Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh in the process.

'Revocation Of Art 370 Must Be Relooked': Digvijaya Singh

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Saturday shared a clip of an alleged clubhouse chat of the Congress party, where senior leader and Madhya Pradesh MP Digvijaya Singh can be heard hinting at a possible return of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir when his party returns to power. In the 1-minute clip shared by Malviya, Digvijaya Singh tells a Pakistani journalist that the decision to revoke Article 370 was an 'extremely sad decision,' and that when the Congress comes to power, they will 'certainly have to relook on this issue.'

"Democracy was not there in Kashmir when they revoked Article 370. Their insaniyat (humanity) was not there because they put everyone behind bars, and kashmiriyat is something that is basically the fundamentals of secularism. In a Muslim-majority state, there is Hindu Praja, and both work together. The reservation in Kashmir is given to Kashmiri pandits in government services. Therefore the decision of revoking Article 370 and revoking the statehood of J&K is an extremely sad decision and the Congress party will certainly have to have a relook on this issue," said Digvijay Singh.