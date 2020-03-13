After Grand Welcome By BJP Supporters, Jyotiraditya Scindia Gets Black Flags From Congress

Amid political chaos in Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia's cavalcade on Friday were shown black flags allegedly by Congress supporters. Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday and targeted the Congress for not doing "jan-seva". As he was on his way to the airport on Friday to travel to Delhi, he was shown black flags.

Meanwhile, governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon expelled 6 ministers who tendered their resignation and are reportedly in Scindia camp. The 6 ministers are - Imrati Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Pardyuman Singh Tomar and Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary.

Kamal Nath met the governor earlier in the day. During his meeting with the governor, he handed over a letter to the Governor alleging horsetrading of MLAs by BJP and requested him to ensure 'release of MLAs held in captivity in Bengaluru'. In the letter, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister underlined the "immoral, unethical, illegal" acts of the BJP in the state. Accusing the BJP of 'poaching', Kamal Nath raised questions of the 'Constitutional propriety, legislative procedure, and transparency.' He claimed that the BJP first attempted on March 3 and 4, which was foiled by the Congress using 'allurement and force'. Later, on March 8, he alleged that in a second attempt the BJP whisked away 19 Congress MLAs to a Bengaluru resort in three chartered aircraft since then those legislators cannot be communicated.

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh will seek a floor test on March 16 in the wake of 19 Congress MLAs resigning the state, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday. The 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 19 Congress MLAs after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday. "Since the government is in minority, we are going to request the governor and the Assembly Speaker for a floor test on March 16 when the state budget session begins," BJP's Narottam Mishra said.

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 92 MLAs. The resignation of 22 MLAs, has also brought down the halfway mark to 103. 4 more MLAs are poised to resign, as per sources. The Speaker is yet to accept any of these resignations.

