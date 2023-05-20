Jyotiraditya Scindia Is Missed, Says Digvijaya Singh's Brother Laxman

Congress MLA Laxman Singh, the younger brother of senior party leader Digvijaya Singh, on Friday said he misses Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Scindia, now a Union minister, quit the Congress in March 2020 and joined the BJP, toppling the Grand Old Party's government in Madhya Pradesh in the process.

“I miss Scindia because his presence was beneficial to Congress. Undoubtedly Scindia has the potential. He is a fine orator,” said Laxman Singh, MLA from Chachoda in Rajgarh district.

Incidentally, Digvijaya Singh had said a few days ago that he was ready to take on Scindia from the Guna Lok Sabha seat if the party ordered. Scindia had lost from Guna, his family's traditional bastion, in 2019.

Speaking to reporters here, Laxman Singh also claimed that hundreds of BJP workers want to join Congress as they are unhappy with the saffron party and know what would be the outcome of the coming Assembly elections.