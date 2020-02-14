Scindia Won't Back Down; Warns MP CM Kamal Nath It's 'Impossible To Break Promises'

Refusing to back down from his 'sword and shield' comment, former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Friday, stated that it was impossible for him to not stand by his word. He added that if the party had made such promises, then it must fulfill it. If not, he added there was no option than to take to the streets.

MP CM Kamal Nath fires back at 'sword & shield' Jyotiraditya Scindia, explains 'manifesto'

Scindia refuses to back down

"What did I say? If I say something, it is impossible that I don't stand by it. If the Congress party has made such promises it is important to fulfill it. Otherwise one must take to the streets," he said to reporters.

Scindia concedes Congress crisis-hit, says 'needs self-introspection'

Scindia promises to hit streets against MP govt

Earlier on Thursday, Senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia assured to regularise guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, stating that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto were not fulfilled. He added that he would also hit the streets with the teachers if their demands were not met with. He further said that he has requested the state government to work on eradication of malnutrition in 5 years – the state tops the list for malnourishment under the age of six in India and around 60% are malnourished, as per international non-profit Save The Children.

"I want to assure you that your demand is included in our government's manifesto and it is our sacred text. It has been a year for the government, teachers have to be a little patient. Our turn will come and if not then I assure you that I will be your shield and sword," said Scindia in an event organised in Kudila village of Tikamgarh district.

Scindia enters Congress blame-game, makes 'new mindset' demand after Delhi drubbing

Kamal Nath responds

Hitting back at Scindia, MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, "A manifesto is for 5 years right? Not for 5 months where the promises will be fulfilled just like that." The Kamal Nath government is currently struggling to fulfill its promises of farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh in the state. The government needs around Rs 50,000 crore for the farm waiver, according to officials.

Scindia will also hit streets with you: Jyotiraditya Scindia's promise if MP govt defaults

Kamal Nath- Scindia feud

Scindia has locked horns with Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath on many issues. Following the state polls in 2018, which the Congress won, Scindia, as per sources, was miffed about not being elected CM. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the party’s cadre was split to choose between Scindia and Kamal Nath to head the MP Congress. The tussle reached its last straw when Scindia had given a ten-day ultimatum to the party to make him the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief.