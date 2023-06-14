Jyotiraditya Scindia Loyalist Rejoins Congress Flanked By Giant Cavalcade | WATCH

Why you're reading this: Baijnath Singh Yadav, an aide of Jyotiraditya Scindia who had followed the leader from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), returned to the Congress on Wednesday, ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. In a show of strength, Yadav was reinducted into the Congress party with a huge cavalcade of hundreds of vehicles.

3 things you need to know

Baijnath Singh Yadav joined the BJP in 2020 with Scindia, who was disgruntled with the party.

He is considered a prominent leader from the Yadav community across the Chambal-Gwalior region.

Yadav has accused the BJP of corruption and said that he is felt like an 'untouchable' in the party.

Kamal Nath welcomes Baijnath into Congress

Yadav and hundreds of his colleagues were welcomed into the party by Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath during a ceremony in Bhopal. "Impressed by the leadership of State Congress President Kamal Nath, BJP leader Baijnath Singh Yadav along with hundreds of his colleagues joined the Congress party. Welcome to this campaign to eradicate Jungle Raj from Madhya Pradesh," the MP Congress tweeted.

Yadav is said to be a staunch supporter of Scindia who defected from the Congress party in March 2020 because "Congress is not the party that it was earlier," the latter had said back then. After rumours of Yadav leaving the BJP started circulating, party's State General Secretary in MP Bhagwan Das Sabnani issued a showcause notice, to which Yadav replied with his resignation. Speaking to the media after leaving the BJP, Yadav said, "I saw in the last two-and-a-half-years that there is no dignity here. The corruption has increased and that is why I resigned."

He also said that the Congress party has been his family all along so returning would be nothing new for him. When asked about joining the BJP with Scindia, he said he and his father have been part of the Congress for a long time and that he is now fully with the party.