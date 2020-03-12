The Debate
WATCH THIS: Jyotiraditya Scindia Mobbed By Garlands On Return To Bhopal As BJP Leader

Politics

Newly inducted BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was given a grand welcome back to his home state Madhya Pradesh after he arrived in Bhopal

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:

Newly inducted BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was given a grand welcome back to his home state Madhya Pradesh after he arrived in Bhopal, a day after formally joining the saffron party. Scindia was hoisted on the shoulders of the BJP leaders and workers who celebrated his decision and garlanded him.

Read: "Gone Out Of Hand": Amul Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi As Jyotiraditya Scindia Joins BJP

After keeping the entire nation on the edge of their seats Scindia finally tendered his resignation to the Congress party on Tuesday soon after he met PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. The following day, Scindia officially joined the BJP. He has returned to Bhopal from Delhi to file his Rajya Sabha nomination.

Read: Priyanka Vadra Lashes Out After Scindia Joins BJP; Accuses PM, Raises Markets & COVID-19

Read: 'Congress Needs To Introspect', Says Goa Deputy CM On Scindia Joining BJP 

Read: Shiv Sena Warns Congress Of Scindia-esque Repeat In Rajasthan Between CM Gehlot And Pilot

First Published:
