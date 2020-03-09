'Scindia Will Soon Be MP Congress Chief,' Says Ind. MLA Shera As Kamal Nath Govt Trembles

Independent MLA from Madhya Pradesh Surendra Singh Shera spoke exclusively to Republic TV revealing that amidst the political upheaval that has hit Kamal Nath's government, Jyotiraditya Scindia may be made the state Congress chief. His claim comes amidst 18 Congress MLAs travelling to Bengaluru - a marked escalation in the upheaval. The Minister also expressed hopes of becoming a minister soon, stating, "(It should be done) very soon. If your wishes are with me, it may be on the day after Holi," Shera told news agency ANI.

'I am standing with Scindia'

"They should have made Scindia the president (of Madhya Pradesh Congress) first, and other senior MLAs, ministers. Now they are realizing that they should have done this before. Soon Scindia will be the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. I am not against the government, but I am standing with Scindia. Thanks to you all Scindia in five minutes has become the Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief," he said to the media.

Poached MPs from Scindia's camp?

Trouble had mounted for Kamal Nath after Scindia had allegedly refused to intervene in the matter of MLAs allegedly being poached by the BJP. Scindia was called to rein control of the situation but he allegedly refused to intervene.

Scindia who is purportedly 'unwell' also skipped the meeting with Kamal Nath and Sonia Gandhi. Soon after meeting Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, Kamal Nath said, "I will follow the directions of Sonia Gandhiji. We discussed the political situation in Madhya Pradesh. We also discussed a lot of issues." When asked about the internal rift with Scindia, Nath appeared to evade the question.

18 MLAs In Bengaluru

In a massive escalation of the recent political instability in the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government, the BJP is set to move a no-confidence motion in the state's assembly, as according to sources, 18 Congress MLAs are in Bengaluru at a resort on the outskirts of the city. In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107. 18 MLAs going missing would pose a serious threat to the Kamal Nath government. Six of the MLAs are ministers in the Kamal Nath government.

